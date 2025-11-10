San Luis Obispo City Council moves forward on Prado Road bridge project

November 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For decades, the City of San Luis Obispo has considered a bridge over Highway 101 at Prado Road a needed capital improvement project and a major city goal.

The SLO City Council voted last week to move forward with cost-saving design changes for the Prado Road interchange and bridge projects. The updated design will reduce overall construction costs by about $20 million, bringing the total estimated cost to roughly $127 million.

The updated plan includes two vehicle traffic lanes, two bike lanes and two walking paths on the bridge.

The interchange project will extend Prado Road over Highway 101 to Dalidio Drive, realign Elks Lane, and add a northbound auxiliary lane to Madonna Road. The improvements are expected to relieve congestion and improve emergency access across the city.

Currently, construction costs are to be paid by the city and the city’s regional partners including: San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, as well as the San Luis Ranch development.

The city anticipates construction will begin in 2029.

