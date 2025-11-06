Tobacco sting nets three violators in San Luis Obispo County

November 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During the week of Halloween, deputies sent underage decoys to 45 retail stores in San Luis Obispo County to test if clerks would sell to customers under 21 years of age.

During the operation, minor decoys attempted to purchase tobacco products under the direct supervision of sheriff’s compliance deputies. The minor decoy was able purchase tobacco products from three retail locations.

Retail clerks who sell tobacco to a minor face misdemeanor charges and fines ranging from $200 to $1,000. In addition, business owners may be cited for a county code violation, which carries a $1,000 fine and potential suspension or revocation of their business license, depending on prior violations.

