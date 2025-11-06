SLO County supervisors again approve controversial housing development

November 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve changes to a large housing development in Nipomo, known as the Dana Reserve. In a repeat of a previous approval, the board voted 3-2 with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

In April 2024, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the then more than 1,400-unit housing development located on the west side of Nipomo directly adjacent to Highway 101. The controversial development also includes commercial, recreation and public services such as a dog park.

The Nipomo Action Committee and the California Native Plant Society filed a suit on May 28, 2024 against San Luis Obispo County in an attempt to stop the development.

A year later, the developer for and opponents of the Dana Reserve reached a settlement agreement that whittles down the number of housing units while providing a “significant” financial payment. As part of the settlement agreement, the number of housing units will be reduced by 229, or approximately 16%.

In addition, the parties agreed to design modifications to protect sensitive plant species and 195 coast live oak trees. Also, NKT Development will pay a “significant” amount of money to be earmarked for public benefits specific to Nipomo. The Nipomo Action Committee which will oversee the funding.

