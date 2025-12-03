3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Templeton

December 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A shallow 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Templeton rattled northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the quake struck in rural Templeton near Jack Creek Cellars. The 3.2 miles deep earthquake was located off Highway 46 West near Vineyard Drive.

Several residents in Templeton said the shaking was strong enough to knock items from shelves.

