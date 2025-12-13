Woman shot, injured in Santa Maria
December 13, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A woman was shot and injured in Santa Maria early Saturday morning. The suspect is on the run.
Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a shooting on the 1000 block of W. Morrison Street. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency personnel transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.
