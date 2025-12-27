A look at San Luis Obispo County rainfall totals, reservoir levels

December 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following an atmospheric river storm that drenched San Luis Obispo County, rainfall totals are well above average in all areas of the county for this time of year, according to the SLO County website. Most areas of the county have received at least 50% above the average rainfall.

State and local reservoir levels remain healthy.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Dec. 27, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 10.22 inches to date – average annual 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 9.42 inches to date – average annual 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 12.89 inches to date – average annual 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 9.22 inches to date – average annual 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 10.97 inches to date – average annual 12.62 inches

Oceano – 8.45 inches to date – average annual 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 8.45 inches to date – average annual 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 16.31 inches to date – average annual 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 10.36 inches to date – average annual 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 8.36 inches to date – average annual 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 12.43 inches to date – average annual 16.96 inches

Shandon – 8.52 inches to date – average annual 8.44 inches

Templeton – 7.88 inches to date – average annual 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 101.6%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 34% (earlier count), SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 81%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 86% (earlier count), SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 98%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 100%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 50% (earlier count), Monterey County

