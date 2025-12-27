Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in Santa Maria

December 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An unidentified man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Maria early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a possible person on the road on the 600 block of Black Road. Santa Maria police officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene to find a deceased man, believed to be in his 50s, in the northbound lane.

Officers did not find the involved vehicle at the scene and are asking anyone with knowledge of a white sedan with major front-end and windshield damage to contact police at extension 2277.

The Santa Maria Police Department is also asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information related to this incident to contact Officer Jensen at ext. 1233 or dispatch at ext. 2277.

