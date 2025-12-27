Barn fire kills five animals in Templeton
December 27, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A barn fire led to the death of five animals on Friday morning in Templeton, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
Shorty after 5 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a barn on Vaquero Road. Firefighters arrived to find hay burning in the barn. Multiple agencies worked to extinguish the blaze.
One horse and four pigs perished in the incident.
