Drunk driver crashes into pole in San Luis Obispo, flees

December 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A drunk driver crashed his truck into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Los Osos Valley and Froom Ranch Way on Saturday night, and then fled the scene.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver crashed, bailed from the truck and ran. Eye witnesses provided officers a description of the driver.

Patrol officers located the suspect a short distance away and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail for suspected DUI and hit and run.

