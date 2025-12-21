Drunk driver crashes into pole in San Luis Obispo, flees
December 21, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A drunk driver crashed his truck into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Los Osos Valley and Froom Ranch Way on Saturday night, and then fled the scene.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver crashed, bailed from the truck and ran. Eye witnesses provided officers a description of the driver.
Patrol officers located the suspect a short distance away and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail for suspected DUI and hit and run.
