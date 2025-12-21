Powerful storm headed to the Central Coast

December 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Fueled by an atmospheric river, a powerful storm is set to hit the Central Coast over the next several days and continue through Christmas.

The height of the storm will hit after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through Christmas. Expect rain, winds and hazardous travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday.

