San Luis Obispo County gas prices dropping, find lowest costs

December 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

With gas prices the lowest in four years, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell five cents last week to $4.45 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 17 cents to $4.30. Nationally, gas prices fell six cents to $2.85 a gallon.

“This is the cheapest December at the pump since the end of 2020,” according to AAA. “Crude oil prices remain low, and despite an increase in gasoline demand over the holidays, supply is strong.”

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.79. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.69 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.69 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.69 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.83 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.89

