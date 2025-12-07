Holiday parade in Santa Barbara canceled over immigration enforcement fears

December 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara’s Milpas Street Holiday Parade is canceled because of concerns of immigration enforcement activity.

After consulting residents of the city’s largely Hispanic Eastside neighborhood, on Tuesday the Santa Barbara Eastside Society announced it was canceling its popular Milpas Street Holiday Parade. Known for its cultural vibrancy and Mexican restaurants, the Eastside has hosted the parade for more than 70 years.

“After thoughtful deliberation, we believe that pausing the parade is the most compassionate and responsible path,” according to the Santa Barbara Eastside Society. “Our priority is, and has always been, the wellbeing, dignity, and safety of our community.

The society hopes to bring the parade back in Dec. 2026.

