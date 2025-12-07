San Luis Obispo County gas prices dropping, find lowest costs

December 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While the national average price for a gallon of gas fell below $3, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell eight cents last week to $4.67 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped nine cents to $4.47. Nationally, gas prices fell five cents to $2.9o a gallon.

“The last time the national average reached an even $3.00 or below was in May of 2021,” according to AAA. “Crude oil prices remain on the lower side around $60 a barrel. Sluggish gas demand and cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline are also contributing to the drop at the pump.”

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.67. Amador County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.02 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.79 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.89 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.89 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.89 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.99 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $3.99 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.99 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.07 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.09

