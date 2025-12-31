Teen injured during shooting in Pismo Beach

December 30, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 14-year-old boy injured his finger during a shooting in Pismo Beach early Sunday morning, police said.

Shortly after midnight, a 9-1-1 caller reported a shooting victim near the pedestrian tunnel connecting the 800 block of Bello Street with Price Street. Officers then located a 14-year-old juvenile male with a minor injury to a finger.

Video surveillance from the area shows the victim and suspect or suspects appeared to be together shortly before the shooting. The victim was uncooperative at the scene. No suspects were found.

This was an isolated incident, and officers do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Sergeant Weimer at (805) 773-2208.

