Nipomo man accused of sexually assaulting children
December 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A Nipomo man is in custody on charges he sexually assaulted two children.
On Dec. 15, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 67-year-old Victor Manuel VillaMedina had sexually abused two children under 14 years of age. The sexual abuse allegedly began several years ago.
Investigators determined VillaMedina committed various sexual acts with both victims.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested VillaMedina for multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration with force with a victim 10 years old or younger, sexual penetration with a victim 10 years old or younger, and aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this case or who know of other potential victims to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.
