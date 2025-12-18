Drunk driver stuck on unfinished road in San Luis Obispo, arrested

December 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged drunk driver ended up in jail after he attempted to drive down a road with wet concrete in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the driver went around the closure signs and drove onto wet concrete near the intersection of Nipomo Street and Monterey Road, an area that is currently under construction. His tires then sunk into the concrete.

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested the driver for suspected DUI.

SLO Tow completed a tricky extraction of the vehicle through a variety of elevations.

