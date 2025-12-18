Anti-ICE protestors create chaos at the SLO County Jail, video

December 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A group of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protestors berated federal agents and obstructed the arrest of an inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Sunday morning.

ICE agents monitor jail logs for arrests and releases of undocumented immigrants with a history of deportations. On the morning of a suspect’s release, ICE agents waited in the lobby with plans to take the suspect into custody.

Protesters taunted the ICE agents calling them names, cornering them and yelling at an inmate to flee back into the jail, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. An ICE agent followed the inmate into a secure section. A deputy then told the agent to step back.

In order to deescalate the situation, the inmate was taken back into the jail.

In an attempt to clear up misinformation regarding the altercation, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the ruckus and a warning to protesters.

SLO County “Sheriff’s Office employees should not be subjected to disturbances, obscene behavior, or foul language while carrying out their duties,” according to the sheriff’s office. “This video is being shared to remind the public that this type of behavior is unacceptable and unlawful under Penal Code 602.1.

“This law applies when a person intentionally interferes with lawful business conducted by employees of a public agency open to the public, including obstructing or intimidating employees, visitors, or members of the public. Individuals who violate this law may be asked to leave the premises and may be subject to arrest if they refuse.”

