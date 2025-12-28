SLO County gas prices increasing, find lowest costs
December 28, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Following heavy traffic over the Christmas holiday, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents last week to $4.47 a gallon while continuing to fall in the state and nation, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped tw0 cents to $4.28. Nationally, gas prices fell three cents to $2.85 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.58. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.77 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.69
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.69
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79
- Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.79
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.79
- Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79
- USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.89
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines