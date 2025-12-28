SLO County gas prices increasing, find lowest costs

December 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following heavy traffic over the Christmas holiday, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents last week to $4.47 a gallon while continuing to fall in the state and nation, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped tw0 cents to $4.28. Nationally, gas prices fell three cents to $2.85 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 14th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.58. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $3.77 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $3.69 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $3.69 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 3 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $3.79 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $3.79 Speedway – San Luis Obispo, 296 Santa Rosa Street: $3.79 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $3.85 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $3.89 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.89

