Early released planned for Nipomo child pornographer

December 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Nipomo man who was sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing sadistic child pornography is eligible for parole in March 2027, just two years into his eight year sentence.

Gregory Kornman, a Satan-worshiping man who wrote of plans to torture and kill a young boy, pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts of possession of child pornography, 19 felony counts of possession and distribution of child porn, one misdemeanor count of engaging in lewd conduct and four special enhancements.

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy spotted 54-year-old Kornman masturbating in his car while watching child porn on March 13. Following Kornman’s arrest, deputies found thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his phone and computer.

In private chats and in his notes, Kornman repeatedly praised Satan and discussed his plan to kidnap and torture a young boy. He had purchased two cages a child would not be able to open from the inside.

Kornman previously worked at an elementary school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District teaching students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

He is currently serving time at the California Institution for Men in San Luis Obispo County.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation lists Kornman’s parole eligibility date as March 2027.

