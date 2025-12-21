Anti-ICE protest at San Luis Obispo County Jail

December 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A group of approximately 20 protestors gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions at the jail.

At 10 a.m., protesters gathered off Highway 1 at Kansas Avenue. They held signs seeking the impeachment of President Donal Trump and the abolishment of ICE.

For months. anti-Ice protestors have gathered at the SLO County Jail from about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in an attempt to obstruct federal agents from arresting undocumented immigrants during their releases from the jail.

ICE agents monitor jail logs for arrests and releases of undocumented immigrants with a history of deportations. On mornings when an criminal alien is being released, ICE agents wait in the lobby with plans to conduct an arrest.

Inmates with federal warrants, generally for violent crimes, are handed over to ICE agents and not released. However, because of California sanctuary state laws, local law enforcement does not honor ICE detainers.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE that asks local law enforcement to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release from jail to allow ICE to take custody. California law restricts when law enforcement can comply, generally requiring a judicial warrant or a conviction for specific crimes before a hold can be placed.

“We are out her protesting because ICE is kidnapping people out of the SLO County Jail and the SLO Sheriff’s Office is being disingenuous about the extent about their cooperation with ICE,” according to a protestor. “About 60 people this year have been abducted from the jail or the courthouse by ICE.”

