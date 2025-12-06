Armed suspects rob convenience store in Pismo Beach, in jail

December 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two men are in jail after they allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in Pismo Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the two men began shoplifting at the convenience store while one of the thieves pointed a handgun at the clerk. The thieves then fled the scene.

With the help of the city’s license plate reading cameras, officers were able to locate the getaway vehicle in the downtown area a short time after the robbery.

Officers then arrested two men: Nathaniel Ray Lemus, 20, from Los Banos and Rigoberto Cisneros Lopez, 22, from Winton.

Officers booked Lemus in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, committing a felony while armed, resisting arrest and mutiple out of county warrants. He remains in custody with his bail set at $109,000.

Officers booked Cisneros Lopez in the SLO County Jail on charges of felon in possession of ammunition, bringing a controlled substance for sale into a jail, possession controlled substance, shoplifting, and disobeying a court order. He is no longer in custody.

