San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Gibson and Dantona cabal

December 21, 2025

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

With 2025 about to end, 2026 could be just the beginning of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s next gig.

On Dec. 16, Gibson successfully manipulated the Board of Supervisors into allowing him to hire Jim Dantona—his handpicked successor for his 2nd District seat – as his legislative aide for the new year. In doing so, Bruce essentially hoodwinked the board into using taxpayer funds to help pay and position Dantona to take his seat – an office which Dantona has yet to hold.

Remarkable? Absolutely!

Despite being warned at the board meeting that the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) just might find this as an illegal use of public funds by a four-term and 20-year elected official who should know better, neither he nor the board said anything.

So what would Gibson’s “new gig” possibly be? Could it be his desire to use his levers of power to influence someone he can control? Or does he want to be the man behind the curtain serving as Dantona’s Wizard of Oz?

And what prey tell could be the bigger motive of the Gibson/Dantona cabal? It’s no mystery that both the present and would-be occupants of the office are strong local advocates of placing hundreds of bristling wind turbines along our scenic coastline.

While Dantona tries to play down his support for these 1,100-foot towers and the construction of the impactful coastal facilities needed to support them, he’s been feverishly working behind the scenes to make it all happen.

In the months ahead, Dantona’s positions will need to be seriously scrutinized by all who live near the Central Coast. And to those voters of District 2 who might be wondering who to support, think twice.

Please consider perusing the meaning of the Latin phrase “Caveat Emptor.” It means “buyer beware.”

