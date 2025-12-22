SLO police ask for help identifying mountain bike thief
December 22, 2025
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a mountain bike from REI on Madonna Road.
Security footage captured the man they say stole the mountain bike on Dec. 14. He is described as a white male with a large tattoo on his left arm.
Investigators ask anyone who can identify the suspect to call Officer Amaya at (805) 594-8079. Members of the public can also share information about the suspect anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.
