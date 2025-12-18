San Luis Obispo massage therapist accused of sexual battery

December 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 25-year-old independent massage therapist for alleged sexual battery on Tuesday, police said.

On Monday, a woman reported that Malcolm Sears, who works at Powerhouse Chiropractic, touched her inappropriately several times. She reported the touching was sexual in nature, and outside of massage therapy standards.

Officers went to Sears’ San Luis Obispo residence and conducted an interview followed by the suspect’s arrest. Officers booked Sears in San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of felony sexual battery by fraudulent representation. He is no longer in custody.

Detectives believe that there could be additional unidentified victims who may have been assaulted by Sears. They are asking victims to contact Detective Alexander at (805) 594-8015 or dalexander@slocity.org. Anonymous information may be reported to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...