More than 3,700 PG&E customers without power in SLO County
December 18, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
While people were getting started with their day, 3,735 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m., power went out for customers from the south side of Templeton to Lake Nacimiento. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
PG&E has not yet provided an estimate of when the electricity will be restored.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines