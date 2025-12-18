More than 3,700 PG&E customers without power in SLO County

December 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

While people were getting started with their day, 3,735 PG&E customers lost power in northern San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., power went out for customers from the south side of Templeton to Lake Nacimiento. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

PG&E has not yet provided an estimate of when the electricity will be restored.

