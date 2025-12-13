SLO County unemployment rate continues steady decline

December 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in September to 4.8%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. During the same time, unemployment rates increased in both California and in United States.

The county unemployment rate fell from 5% in August to 4.8% in September.

During September, job gains were seen in the local government sector which gained 300 jobs and in the state government sector which garnered 100 jobs.

In the jobs losses category, the hospitality sector led with 400 jobs eliminated.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked 13th out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 4.3% and lower than the state’s 5.6% rate.

In California, San Mateo County at 4% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 21.5%.

