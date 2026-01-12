Front Page  »  

Anti-ICE protest in San Luis Obispo following fatal shooting

January 11, 2026

Photo by Jeff Specht

By KAREN VELIE

A couple hundred protestors gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning to protest a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and the Trump administration.

Photo by Jeff Specht

At 10 a.m., protesters gathered off Highway 1 at Kansas Avenue. They held signs denouncing President Donald Trump and seeking the abolishment of ICE.

One protesters waved a defaced American flags while others waved flags of Mexico.

Photo by Jeff Specht

At times, the group chanted “ICE out of SLO.”

For months. anti-Ice protestors have gathered at the SLO County Jail from about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in an attempt to obstruct federal agents from arresting undocumented immigrants during their releases from the jail.

Photo by Jeff Specht

Representing 805UndocFund, the protesters hand cards to both citizens and non-citizens getting released from jail that recommend they not speak with officers or open doors if they knock.

 


Another political football! … but this one is tough to source.

I don’t understand, who would be against deporting illegal criminal aliens? Seems like a strange subset to want to defend.

One nice lady I talked to from the group spoke about an individual with pedophilia charges being deported back to France , but didn’t seem to grasp the irony of the situation. Who wants that guy?

My work frequently takes me to Santa Maria where I interact with folks with varying legal status.

I think my solidly white, highly ‘educated’ neighbors would be surprised to find that most of those hard working , family – oriented people don’t want the “ bad boys” around either.

The growing problem of organized drug trade operators – in both NorCal and the desert counties is going to have to be dealt with somehow, sooner or later as well.


﻿