Anti-ICE protest in San Luis Obispo following fatal shooting

January 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A couple hundred protestors gathered outside the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning to protest a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and the Trump administration.

At 10 a.m., protesters gathered off Highway 1 at Kansas Avenue. They held signs denouncing President Donald Trump and seeking the abolishment of ICE.

One protesters waved a defaced American flags while others waved flags of Mexico.

At times, the group chanted “ICE out of SLO.”

For months. anti-Ice protestors have gathered at the SLO County Jail from about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in an attempt to obstruct federal agents from arresting undocumented immigrants during their releases from the jail.

Representing 805UndocFund, the protesters hand cards to both citizens and non-citizens getting released from jail that recommend they not speak with officers or open doors if they knock.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...