Two people injured in fiery crash near Shandon

January 9, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 41 East near Shandon on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol..

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had overturned and caught fire on Highway 41 near Olive Ranch. Officers arrived to find the two occupants suffering from minor and moderate injuries.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital, one by an air ambulance and the other by ground.

