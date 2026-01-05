Memorial planned for Paso Robles icon Norma Moye

January 5, 2026

By Norma Moye’s family

Norma Moye, Paso Robles’ greatest cheerleader, passed away on Dec. 15, at the age of 92. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

A rosary vigil, funeral mass, and celebration of life will be held over the next two months:

Rosary Vigil on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

Funeral mass on January 9 at 11 a.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, graveside service at 1 p.m.

Celebration of Life on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Estrella Building at the Mid-State Fairgrounds

Norma remained active as executive director for the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association to within days of her passing. Most importantly, at this time of year, she worked to coordinate the beloved holiday events she created, always inspiring others to volunteer and attend.

Norma Jean Della was born July 2, 1933, a fourth generation Paso Roblan to Fernando and Frances Della. She spent much of her childhood with her maternal grandmother on her Paso Robles Street farm playing with her cousins and learning to garden.

Her first marriage was to her high school sweetheart, Manford Vanderlip. They had four children which Norma considered her greatest accomplishment, Vicki, Matt, Vince and Patti. Norma and Manford divorced in 1967.

She then married Bob Moye in 1973, leading to their purchase and restoration of her Vine Street Victorian home. Bob and Norma subsequently divorced in 1986.

Her interest in downtown started early, beginning as manager for The Roundup western clothing store, then, as manager and buyer for the local Redi Western store, growing it into a five store retail chain. Norma also held the position as manager of Tudor’s Down Clothing and was named top producer at a local real estate firm.

In 1992, she earned the position she was born to hold, founder/director and CEO of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. In this position, her creativity and ability to get everybody involved resulted in numerous annual festivals and holiday events, including the Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase and the Light the Downtown Christmas Ceremony, that have become beloved traditions for the city of Paso Robles.

In addition, her downtown vision included locating a new movie theater complex at the corner of 11th and Pine Street, which would mark the turning point to the downtown revitalization.

The remarkable life of Norma Moye is testament to her unwavering service to her community, loving and respecting residents and visitors alike. For over 40 years, her efforts brought national recognition to our local Main Street Association by continually striving to preserve the historic significance of the downtown and preservation of all its historic buildings.

In 1985 Norma created and cofounded the Paso Robles Historical Society. Her guidance was instrumental in centralizing the Society Museum within the original Carnegie Library Building in the downtown city park.

The role she played in her community was immeasurable, touching thousands of people throughout the years. Recently, Norma was honored posthumously by our U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington D.C., recognizing her life’s work.

In 1985, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce named her Roblan of the Year. In 2001, Norma was named California Main Street Executive Director of the Year and given the Governor’s Award for Excellence. That same year, Paso Robles Main Street Association was named California District of the Year.

In 2004, Norma received the Woman of Distinction Award by Cuesta College in addition to receiving the National Great Main Street Award. Norma also served on the Pioneer Day Committee Board of Directors and was honored as the Pioneer Day Queen in 2013. She organized the volunteer effort to restore the City Park Bandstand and was instrumental in creating and building the Downtown Holiday House. Norma served as trustee and board member for the Paso Robles District Cemetery since 1979 and was appointed board chairman, or “the boss” as they called her, on many occasions.

Her love of the performing arts played a huge role in having “fun” while working hard all her life. Norma, with a close friend, ran a small singing telegram business where she was able to don many of the costumes in her vast collection. In addition, Norma was cofounder and a key performer in numerous Pioneer Player productions. After her performance years, she continued on as lifetime member of their board of directors.

In the early 1960’s, while meeting with some of her closest friends, Norma initiated what would become one of her favorite ideas, The Girls of the Barbary Coast. Feathered boa and rhinestone costumed gals on a high coach wagon complete with four horses and a stage master driving the team. A tradition that would continue on with every Pioneer Day parade since Norma brought it to life.

Norma is preceded in death by her daughter Vicki Blackburn and grandson Tyler Blackburn. She is survived by children, Matt Vanderlip, Vince and Diana Vanderlip, Patti and Rob Baldwin, grandchildren Callie (Blackburn) and Clint Schlutz, Lindsey (Baldwin) and Anthony Camarda, Jonathan Baldwin, and great granddaughter Zoe Schultz.

Norma’s vibrant and tenacious personality and her inability to ever take, “no” for an answer led to her long list of lifetime accomplishments.

She could often be heard saying: “Learning is life. Learning about yourself and your community is life. My community is an extension of my family. I knew I could accomplish what I wanted to do…right here at home.

“When you have faith, it is interesting how things happen. I hope I have been an example of the philosophy, that what you put into life will always be returned. Be generous with your time, talent, and possessions. Take pride and love your community. And remember that the world is run by those who show up. Behind every successful woman is herself!”

If you would like to honor Norma with a donation, please consider the Paso Robles Historical Society, P.O. Box 2875, Paso Robles, 93447.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...