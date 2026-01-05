Residential fire damages garage in Atascadero

January 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A residential fire damaged a garage in Atascadero on Sunday evening, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at a home on the 9000 block of Santa Clara Road. Officers arrived to find a fire burning inside the garage.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and kept it to the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

