County awarded $21 million for mental health facility in Paso Robles

January 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The state recently awarded San Luis Obispo County a $21,639,180 grant for a proposed mental health facility in Paso Robles.

The funds will be used to purchase and renovate an existing facility in Paso Robles that will offer a comprehensive range of behavioral health services and resources to youth and adults. The new 16-bed facility is slated to open in fiscal year 2028-2029.

Known as Pathways Home, the project will address gaps in mental health and substance use disorder services for youth and adults. Of the 16 beds, 12 are for adults and four are for youth.

The first adult crisis residential treatment program in SLO County which will offer short-term support to community members navigating through a mental health crisis. The Paso Robles facility is expected to reduce out-of-county placements, especially for local youth who need crisis services.

“We are very excited to be awarded these competitive grant funds,” says County’s Behavioral Health Director Dr. Star Graber, PhD., LMFT. “This expansion allows us to respond more promptly to mental health crises and promote health equity across San Luis Obispo County ensuring that North County community members and others can access critical services in our County.”

