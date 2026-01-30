Major injuries in three vehicle crash near Santa Margarita
January 30, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A three vehicle crash on Highway 101 south of Santa Margarita resulted in major injuries and the closure of Highway 101 for more than an hour on Friday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a three-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 near Tassajara Creek Road. A white Chevy, a semi-trailer truck and a black sedan were involved in the crash.
Northbound Highway 101 was closed to traffic for approximately an hour and a half.
CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it is made available.
