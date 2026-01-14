Divisions between law enforcement and anti-ICE protestors escalate

January 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The division between anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement groups in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and supporters of law enforcement have widened following recent fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota.

In response to videos of the shooting, local groups such as 805UndocuFund and 805RapidResponse called Renee Good’s death a murder. The groups also refer to the arrests of undocumented immigrants as kidnappings.

Primitiva Hernandez, the groups’ executive director, says the documenting of ICE by legal observers helps expose “extreme abuse of power.” She is asking members of the community to attend their rapid responder training classes.

On the morning of Dec. 30, texts and social media posts informed rapid responders that ICE agents were in both Paso Robles and San Miguel. The texts told undocumented immigrants to stay in their residences, causing many to remain home from work.

Multiple responders followed the federal agents’ vehicles, honking their horns to warn undocumented immigrants that ICE was in the area. Others screamed through bullhorns at federal agents to “get the fuck out” of their neighborhood.

In the end, the agents served multiple arrest warrants in the northern portion of Paso Robles.

Hundreds of 805UndocuFund supporters protested the death of Good on Sunday while law enforcement advocates argue the self-professed legal observer failed to comply with officers while attempting to obstruct justice. They say she resisted arrest while driving her vehicle towards an agent.

ICE agents monitor fingerprint records and jail logs for arrests and releases of undocumented immigrants with a history of deportations. On the morning of a suspect’s release, ICE agents wait in the jail lobby with plans to take the suspect into custody.

For months, rapid responders have gathered daily at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in an attempt to stop ICE from arresting immigrants. While the responders claim they have committed no crimes, others argue they are not only illegally in the country, but charged with a crime.

On Dec. 17, a group of rapid responders berated federal agents and obstructed the arrest of an inmate at the SLO County Jail. Responders taunted agents calling them names, cornering them and yelling at the inmate to flee back into the jail.

SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said his employees should not be “subjected to disturbances, obscene behavior, or foul language while carrying out their duties.” He posted a sign noting those who continued to to create disturbances at the jail would be warned, and then arrested.

“This law applies when a person intentionally interferes with lawful business conducted by employees of a public agency open to the public, including obstructing or intimidating employees, visitors, or members of the public.” Parkinson said. “Individuals who violate this law may be asked to leave the premises and may be subject to arrest if they refuse.”

Both local officers and deputies have voiced concern that the actions of responders could endanger law enforcement.

For example, when a group of SLO County deputies with a warrant attempted to arrest a murder suspect in Santa Maria, responders blew whistles and attempted to warn the suspect.

During other encounters, responders demanded deputies show them thewarrants. Their requests were denied.

In other cases, rapid responders have targeted people and vehicles not affiliated with ICE. The responders have followed non-law enforcement vehicles and responded to drug busts by blowing whistles and blocking law enforcement.

While 805UndocuFund argues that none of the immigrants ICE arrests at the jail have committed crimes, others claim illegal immigrants are criminals who need to be deported.

