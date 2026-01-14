San Luis Obispo clerk cited for selling alcohol to a minor

January 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers cited a clerk at a gas station for selling alcohol to a minor during a sting on Monday.

Along with Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents, police officers conducted a minor decoy operation in SLO. Under the supervision of law enforcement, minors attempted to purchase alcohol from 19 licensed businesses.

Clerks who sell liquor to a minor face a minimum fine of $250 and 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first-time offense. Additionally, ABC may take administrative action against the alcohol licenses of the businesses that sold to a minor. Such action may include a fine, suspension or the permanent revocation of the license.

During these operations, the minor decoy is truthful about their age when asked, and provides their actual state issued identification card to clerks upon request.

During Monday’s sting, a clerk at Laguna Shell on Los Osos Valley Road sold alcohol to the minor decoy, despite viewing their identification card stating they were 18 years old.

The clerk, Elizabeth Ann Clanin, was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

“ABC conducts these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Acting Director Frank Robles. “We can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs by preventing underage drinking.”

