Domestic violence incident leads to arrest in Grover Beach

January 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A domestic violence incident in Grover Beach led to a shelter in place before an arrest was made on Saturday.

Grover Beach police officers were assisting other agencies on an active police investigation in the area of 600 N 12th Street, which led officers to surround a residence. Officers then told residents in the area to shelter in place.

As of 6:30 p.m., the situation concluded peacefully and the shelter in place ended.

“Thank you to the Grover Beach community for your understanding and support,” police said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

