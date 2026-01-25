Domestic violence incident leads to arrest in Grover Beach
January 24, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A domestic violence incident in Grover Beach led to a shelter in place before an arrest was made on Saturday.
Grover Beach police officers were assisting other agencies on an active police investigation in the area of 600 N 12th Street, which led officers to surround a residence. Officers then told residents in the area to shelter in place.
As of 6:30 p.m., the situation concluded peacefully and the shelter in place ended.
“Thank you to the Grover Beach community for your understanding and support,” police said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
