Templeton advisory group chair facing 24 criminal charges

January 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The current chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group is facing 24 criminal charges related to violating multiple restraining orders, vandalism and petty theft. David Leader is scheduled for trial on March 2.

Several years ago, Leader and others in his neighborhood disagreed over a road designation and access.

Following the disagreement, multiple neighbors filed for and received restraining orders against Leader, according to court records. Neighbors accused Leader of trespassing, shouting obscenities and making threats, at times while carrying a firearm.

In total, the court granted three restraining orders to protect eight neighbors. The neighbors then put up video cameras which allegedly captured Leader repeatedly violating the court orders, including taking a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

As a result, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Leader with 21 counts of disobeying a court order, two counts of vandalism and one count of petty theft. It is possible additional charges will be added before Leader’s March 2 trial.

Disagreements and conflicts have hobbled the Templeton Area Advisory Group board member’s ability to serve the community.

The Templeton advisory group serves as a voice for Templeton residents, providing input to SLO County on planning, land use, public safety, and community development. Regardless, San Luis Obispo County has final authority on all decisions.

The nine-member board currently has three vacancies. Not only are there issues with residents wanting to run for a seat on the board, disagreements between board members has led to resignations and removals.

In mid-December, former chair Jennifer Jones resigned noting she was unable to “conduct meetings in a civilized and professional manner.”

For months, Jones and Vice Chair Murray Powell argued over rules and procedures. Several board members have voiced concerns that Powell interrupts other board members.

“Applicants should not be talked down to or berated,” Jones said in her letter of resignation. “County staff should not be harassed or lectured. Board members are expected to be respectful. Feeling unsafe in my own home or in the boardroom due to someone’s behavior is unacceptable. Board members screaming and cussing on the phone and in person should never be tolerated.”

At the next meeting in December, several board members wanted to vote for a new chair, an action acting chair Powell blocked because it was not on the agenda, Powell said.

During the January meeting, board members voted to make Leader the chair and to remove Powell from the board. As a result, Powell will not attend the Feb. 19 board meeting as a member.

However, Powell will be back on the board in March. With only two candidates, including Powell, running for four seats, the board will not have an election.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...