Santa Barbara County deputy arrested for timecard fraud
January 30, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A 34-year-old Santa Barbara County deputy was arrested on Thursday for fraud related to his timecards.
Following a criminal investigation that revealed the deputy fraudulently coded more than $175,000 in earnings dating back to 2023 for shifts he did not work, detectives arrested Sergeant Segun Ogunleye. He faces criminal charges of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and grand theft.
At the time of the alleged misconduct, Ogunleye was a custody sergeant who served in a supervisory role. His responsibilities included reviewing and approving overtime usage,
“This arrest is deeply troubling and disappointing,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. “The theft of public funds is a serious violation of the trust our community places in its peace officers. As a supervisor, this individual was entrusted with ensuring accountability and overseeing the responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Conduct like this not only violates the law, it undermines the integrity of our organization and will not be tolerated.”
Detectives booked Ogunleye in the Ventura County Jail where he is being held on $150,000 bail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines