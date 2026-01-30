Santa Barbara County deputy arrested for timecard fraud

January 30, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 34-year-old Santa Barbara County deputy was arrested on Thursday for fraud related to his timecards.

Following a criminal investigation that revealed the deputy fraudulently coded more than $175,000 in earnings dating back to 2023 for shifts he did not work, detectives arrested Sergeant Segun Ogunleye. He faces criminal charges of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and grand theft.

At the time of the alleged misconduct, Ogunleye was a custody sergeant who served in a supervisory role. His responsibilities included reviewing and approving overtime usage,

“This arrest is deeply troubling and disappointing,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. “The theft of public funds is a serious violation of the trust our community places in its peace officers. As a supervisor, this individual was entrusted with ensuring accountability and overseeing the responsible use of taxpayer dollars. Conduct like this not only violates the law, it undermines the integrity of our organization and will not be tolerated.”

Detectives booked Ogunleye in the Ventura County Jail where he is being held on $150,000 bail.

