No anti-ICE zones for San Luis Obispo County

January 15, 2026

Statement from the SLO County District Attorney’s Office

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office recognizes and respects the long-standing constitutional right of individuals to peacefully protest, petition the government, and exercise free speech in public forums. These rights are fundamental to our democracy and remain protected here in San Luis Obispo County.

At the same time, we want to remind the community that while lawful protest is protected, activities that cross the line into violence or other criminal conduct are not. When protest activity becomes unlawful, it may result in arrest and prosecution, just as with any other criminal behavior referred to our office.

Our role is not to evaluate the political message being expressed, but to uphold the law fairly and impartially. If charges are filed, each defendant is treated with respect and dignity throughout the justice process and is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

We have also received questions regarding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the concept of so-called “ICE-Free Zones.” It is important for the public to understand that federal law applies nationwide under the U.S. Constitution, and local or state governments do not have the authority to prohibit lawful federal enforcement activities. Terms such as “ICE-Free Zones” or “sanctuary” designations are often symbolic and do not override federal jurisdiction.

As District Attorney Dan Dow has stated:

“I will always support the rights of people to protest; however, I strongly urge them to do so safely and within the limits of both Federal and California law. Any behavior that is violent or otherwise criminal will detract from the weight and value of your political speech and may lead to arrest and prosecution.”

We encourage everyone to exercise their rights peacefully, responsibly, and safely. Our office remains committed to upholding the Constitution, protecting public safety, and ensuring equal justice under the law for all.

