Here’s how much rain fell across SLO County in the past 24 hours
January 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A second atmospheric river hit San Luis Obispo County on Friday with more rain and flooding.
San Luis Obispo County released rain totals for the past 24 hours. Rocky Butte in northern SLO County leads with 2.76 inches, with Lopez Recreational Area at the low end with .34 of an inch of rain.
SLO County 24-hour rain totals:
Arroyo Grande – 1.32 inches
Atascadero – .51 inch
Lopez Dam – 1.31 inches
Los Osos – 1.03 of an inch
Nipomo – 1.17 inches
Oceano – 1.01 of an inch
Paso Robles – not available
Rocky Butte – 2.76 inches
San Luis Obispo – 1.25 inches
San Simeon – 1.11 of an inch
Santa Margarita – .83 inch
Shandon – .50 inch
Templeton – .44 inch
