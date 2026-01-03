Here’s how much rain fell across SLO County in the past 24 hours

January 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A second atmospheric river hit San Luis Obispo County on Friday with more rain and flooding.

San Luis Obispo County released rain totals for the past 24 hours. Rocky Butte in northern SLO County leads with 2.76 inches, with Lopez Recreational Area at the low end with .34 of an inch of rain.

SLO County 24-hour rain totals:

Arroyo Grande – 1.32 inches

Atascadero – .51 inch

Lopez Dam – 1.31 inches

Los Osos – 1.03 of an inch

Nipomo – 1.17 inches

Oceano – 1.01 of an inch

Paso Robles – not available

Rocky Butte – 2.76 inches

San Luis Obispo – 1.25 inches

San Simeon – 1.11 of an inch

Santa Margarita – .83 inch

Shandon – .50 inch

Templeton – .44 inch

