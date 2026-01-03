Mudslides, flooding, road closures as storm drenches SLO County

January 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Continuing rains have led to mudslides, flooding, road closures and power outages in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as a second atmospheric river storm moves through the Central Coast.

Current road closures and flooding:

Closure of Highway 101 from Highway 1 to Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta

Flooding of Upper Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande

Flooding of southbound Highway 101 at Tassajara Creek Road near Santa Margarita

Closure at 675 California Boulevard on San Luis Obispo because of flooding

Closure of Carltti drive from Betteravia Road to Stowell Road in Santa Maria, flooding

Closure of Highway 1 at Winterhaven Way near Nipomo

Closure of Highway 1 near Black Road in Santa Maria for flooding

Closure of Highway 1 between Oso Flaco Lake Road and Division Street near Nipomo

