Mudslides, flooding, road closures as storm drenches SLO County
January 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Continuing rains have led to mudslides, flooding, road closures and power outages in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as a second atmospheric river storm moves through the Central Coast.
Current road closures and flooding:
- Closure of Highway 101 from Highway 1 to Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta
- Flooding of Upper Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande
- Flooding of southbound Highway 101 at Tassajara Creek Road near Santa Margarita
- Closure at 675 California Boulevard on San Luis Obispo because of flooding
- Closure of Carltti drive from Betteravia Road to Stowell Road in Santa Maria, flooding
- Closure of Highway 1 at Winterhaven Way near Nipomo
- Closure of Highway 1 near Black Road in Santa Maria for flooding
- Closure of Highway 1 between Oso Flaco Lake Road and Division Street near Nipomo
