Lithium-ion battery fire injures firefighter in San Luis Obispo

January 17, 2026

Photo by Jeff Specht

By KAREN VELIE

A firefighter suffered injuries during a lithium-ion battery fire outside a commercial building in San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

After a fire erupted at an aerospace engineering firm on Monday morning, ESAero, at 3285 S Higuera Street, firefighters worked to monitor and contain batteries at the site. Potentially unstable lithium-ion batteries were removed from the building and placed outside in containment barrels, for monitoring.

On Thursday evening, crews observed smoke coming from several containment barrels and initiated cooling. After the barrels were cooled and while inspections were underway, a San Luis Obispo firefighter sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital for observation, The firefighter was later released.

When safe to do so, crews plan to move the barrels from the site.

Lithium-ion batteries can become unstable when damaged and experience a thermal runaway emitting high heat, flame, and potentially hazardous fumes. Residents are advised if a battery is bulged, discolored, discharging any liquids or smells, remove the battery to a safe location.

 


﻿