School bus crash in Solvang under investigation

January 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Investigators suspect a third driver left the scene of a crash with a school bus that left one person complaining of pain in Solvang on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., a caller reported a crash involving a bus on Mission Drive, east of Alisal Road. CHP officers responded to find a grey Toyota RAV4 had crashed into the back of a school bus with children on board.

Investigators also discovered a third vehicle may have been involved. Officers are currently investigating this as a possible hit-and-run crash.

While one party reported pain injuries, no children on board were injured.

This investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the crash to call the Buellton CHP office at (805) 691-6160.

