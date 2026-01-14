Santa Barbara County declares local emergency following storms

January 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County declared a local emergency on Tuesday following two storms that caused damage throughout the county. As a result, the county can seek state and federal disaster assistance.

The back-to-back storms, with flooding and strong winds, led to landslides, erosion and road and business closures.

County staff estimate the storms caused $7.6 million in damage. The declared local emergency will assist in recovery efforts for both residents and businesses impacted by the storms.

Director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard is asking business owners and residents to report storm-related losses, including business losses because of closures.

