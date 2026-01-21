San Luis Obispo officers seek help identifying thieves

January 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a pair of thieves who allegedly stole merchandise from Sunglass Hut on Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the two males entered the store located on Higuera Street and stole over $3,000 in merchandise. The two thieves were captured on security cameras.

One man has a mustache and long side burns. The other male, who was wearing a beanie, is clean shaven.

The police department is asking anyone who can help identify either of the suspects to call Officer Cutler at (805) 594-8091 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

