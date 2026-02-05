Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspected cannabis farm burglars
February 5, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested three people on Wednesday for the alleged burglary of a cannabis farm in rural Carpinteria.
Shortly before 3 a.m., a caller reported a burglary in progress at a cannabis farm on the 4500-block of Foothill Road. Deputies arrived to find the suspects had fled the area in several vehicles.
Shortly afterwards, a 9-1-1 caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Santa Monica roads. Deputies arrived and found a blue BMW SUV overturned on its roof. Three suspects were attempting to flee the vehicle.
Deputies detained two suspects without incident while a third suspect was taken into custody using a Taser. Deputies found a handgun inside the vehicle.
Minutes later, deputies received a second report of a traffic collision near Foothill Road and Cravens Lane. Deputies arrived to find a white and black Infiniti that had been abandoned. Deputies did not find the additional suspects.
The investigation remains ongoing.
