Armed teens rob pedestrians at gunpoint in Santa Maria, arrested

February 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Six teens are in custody after they allegedly robbed several pedestrians at gunpoint in Santa Maria on Monday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a group of teens had robbed them while they were walking on the 1000 block of North Broadway. The victim was not injured.

A little more than an hour later, a second caller reported a similar armed robbery on the 1600 block of N. Elm Avenue, in an area not far from the first robbery. Officers obtained descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle and began searching for the robbers.

A short time later, an officer in a patrol unit stopped a vehicle matching the victims’ description. The officer found a replica firearm and six male teenagers inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested the suspects in connection with both robberies and then booked the six juveniles into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

