Vehicle breaks down in Santa Maria, driver assaulted and robbed

February 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A group of thieves beat and robbed a driver and his passenger on Friday evening in Santa Maria after he pulled over because of car trouble.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a caller reported a robbery in the 1000 block of East Donovan Road. The caller said multiple suspects assaulted a male victim and stole a cell phone before fleeing the area in a gray sedan.

The driver stopped on Donovan Road because of a disabled vehicle when they were approached by three to four suspects. The suspects opened the driver’s door and physically assaulted the man.

When his female passenger attempted to intervene, an assailant also struck her. The suspects then took the female victim’s iPhone and fled the scene.

Surveillance video from a nearby business was obtained and shared with responding units. Officers later located a gray sedan and multiple people matching the suspects’ descriptions at a nearby mall parking structure.

Further investigation, including witness statements, video review, and in-field identification, led to the arrest of two suspects for robbery and conspiracy.

Officers booked 22-year-old Ivan Lopez Montes and 23-year-old Diego Jose Jaimes Vargas in Santa Maria North Branch Jail on charges of robbery and conspiracy. The investigation is ongoing.

