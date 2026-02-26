San Luis Obispo County animal control vehicle hits, kills pedestrian
February 25, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A San Luis Obispo County Animal Services vehicle hit and killed a female pedestrian on Orcutt Road just outside the SLO city limit on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the truck hit the pedestrian as she attempted to cross Orcutt Road near La Lomita Way. The woman, who lived in the area, died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
