Deputies arrest suspected Carpinteria cannabis farm burglar

February 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged Los Angeles burglar was arrested today on charges he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of marijuana from a Carpinteria-area cannabis grow a month earlier.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 17, deputies responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred in the 4000 block of Foothill Road in Carpinteria. The suspects fled before deputies arrived.

During their investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Dvaryae Bryant as a suspect. Investigators coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department, which was conducting a parallel investigation involving Bryant.

Earlier today, detectives arrested Bryant on a warrant at his residence. During the arrest, detectives recovered a short-barrel assault rifle that Bryant allegedly threw from a window.

Detectives and LA police officers later served an additional search warrant in the 12000 block of Cranbrook Avenue in Hawthorne, where they recovered approximately 15 pounds of processed cannabis, additional firearms and thousands in cash.

Officers booked Bryant into the Van Nuys Jail for local charges. Following his court proceedings in Los Angeles, Bryant will be extradited to Santa Barbara County on a no-bail felony warrant for burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, and a gang enhancement.

Detectives are investigating potential links between this case and other similar burglaries in Santa Barbara County, including a second burglary at the same Foothill Road location on Feb. 4.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the burglaries or Bryant to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150.

