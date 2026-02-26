Front Page  »  

District appoints new Paso Robles High School principal

February 26, 2026

Michael Susank

By KAREN VELIE

Following the arrest of the former Paso Robles High School principal, the district has appointed Michael Susank as principal.

Law enforcement officers removed former principal Megan Fletcher from campus on Nov. 9 because of alleged intoxication. Officers gave Fletcher multiple breathalyzer tests, the first on the morning showed a BAC of .24%. Shortly afterwards, a second test showed a BAC of .25%.

Both were significantly above the legal driving limit of .08%.

Susank, then assistant principal and athletic director, stepped in to serve as interim principal.

“Mr. Susank has demonstrated thoughtful leadership throughout his time as interim principal, earning the trust and respect of students, staff, and families alike,” said Jennifer Loftus, superintendent of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. “His commitment to academic excellence and positive campus culture makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Paso Robles High School forward.”

 


5 Comments
Wish him well; students and staff deserve much better leadership than the prior principal provided.


4

Will he allow the continued delusions and psycho behavior of the furries at the school?


3

Total compensation?


1

Google will tell you. About one-third more than the highest paid teacher and more than twice as much as the lowest paid.


-1

Why can’t those who hired him tell us?, and how does it compare to what the former principal’s compensation was? Unfortunately Transparent California website only has the information submitted and many agencies are years behind.


1
﻿