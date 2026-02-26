District appoints new Paso Robles High School principal

February 26, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following the arrest of the former Paso Robles High School principal, the district has appointed Michael Susank as principal.

Law enforcement officers removed former principal Megan Fletcher from campus on Nov. 9 because of alleged intoxication. Officers gave Fletcher multiple breathalyzer tests, the first on the morning showed a BAC of .24%. Shortly afterwards, a second test showed a BAC of .25%.

Both were significantly above the legal driving limit of .08%.

Susank, then assistant principal and athletic director, stepped in to serve as interim principal.

“Mr. Susank has demonstrated thoughtful leadership throughout his time as interim principal, earning the trust and respect of students, staff, and families alike,” said Jennifer Loftus, superintendent of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. “His commitment to academic excellence and positive campus culture makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Paso Robles High School forward.”

